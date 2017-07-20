San Diego Fire-Rescue engines help battle Detwiler fire - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego Fire-Rescue engines help battle Detwiler fire

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Some San Diego-area firefighters were in Mariposa County today helping to battle a wildfire that has burned about 48,000 acres and destroyed 29 structures over the last few days.

Crews from the Lakeside Fire Protection District, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and the Chula Vista, National City and Santee fire departments were among those working to extinguish the so-called Detwiler Fire burning west of Yosemite National Park. At last update, Cal Fire officials said 1,500 structures remained threatened and the blaze was just 7 percent contained. 

The local firefighters were working as part of the California Mutual Aid system. 

"The many, large wildland fires burning in our state prompted Governor Brown to declare a State of Emergency/Disaster Areas in multiple counties throughout California. SDFD and all of the fire agencies throughout the county actively participate in the statewide mutual aid system,'' San Diego Fire-Rescue Chief Brian Fennessy said.

Fennessy added that the level of emergency service in local communities would not be affected. 

Santee fire officials said their crews would likely be committed for a long period of time to help with containment, protect infrastructure and defend property.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.