MTS employee who assisted injured El Cajon officer after attack recognized, man responsible in court

34-year-old Iesha Booker, an MTS employee, stepped in and called for backup after Officer Sioson was attacked by a transient in El Cajon

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The transient man who attacked an El Cajon Police Officer outside a KFC was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery, mayhem, issuance of criminal threats and narcotics offenses.

On Monday, July 17, Daniel Moses Cook, 42, allegedly robbed a Dollar Tree store at a strip mall in the 700 block of Fletcher Parkway in El Cajon, according to police.

Following the crime, Cook went to a nearby KFC and began stealing soft drinks from a soda fountain there, Lt. Rob Ransweiler said.

When a patrol officer — identified as El Cajon Police Officer Sioson — investigating the thefts approached Cook inside the restaurant a short time later, the suspect allegedly turned violent, punching Officer Sioson and knocking him to the ground. The assault continued even after Officer Sioson lost consciousness, Ransweiler said.

After Cook finally stopped beating Officer Sioson and left the area, a Metropolitan Transit System employee who had witnessed the attack used the victim's radio to call for help.

"Since the downed officer was alone, it may have taken much longer to get medical aid to him if it were not for the quick thinking and willingness to get involved of this good Samaritan,'' Ransweiler said.

Medics took Officer Sioson, a 28-year law enforcement veteran, to a hospital for treatment of extensive injuries.

Cook fled into the middle of Fletcher Parkway, where he stood in a median and assumed a fighting stance as officers ordered him to surrender, according to Ransweiler.

Cook remained defiant until police shocked him into submission with an electric stun gun and took him into custody without further incident.

Cook — who allegedly was carrying methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at the time of his arrest — was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery, mayhem, issuance of criminal threats and narcotics offenses.

Officer Sioson remained hospitalized Friday, recovering from his injuries.

Sharing my #ChopperLove w/ an @elcajonpolice Officer who was brutally attacked yesterday. Praying 4 a full recovery ?????? TY 4 your service pic.twitter.com/7uAZnnQuLu — ChopperTheBikerDog (@ChopperBikerDog) July 20, 2017

The MTS employee who helped Officer Sioson has been identified as 34-year-old Iesha Booker. While Officer Sioson was unconscious on the ground, Booker stepped in and used his police radio to transmit “Officer Down at the KFC!”

"It was that transmission which allowed us to expedite help to Officer Sioson, quickly arrest the suspect," said Travis Howard, President of the El Cajon Police Officers Association.

Iesha told law enforcement officials she was just trying to help Officer Sioson get home to his family and doesn’t think of herself as a hero.

According to a press release from the El Cajon Police Officers Association, law enforcement officials learned that Iesha is a single mother of seven children; who range from 13 years to 10 months old.

She was recently renting a home that was sold off by the owner, causing her to have to move out without any place to go. She is now living in her vehicle with her seven kids while trying to get emergency housing. She is also behind on her car payments and is worried they will soon repossess her vehicle; truly leaving her homeless.

After speaking with social workers, the El Cajon POA, in conjunction with the El Cajon Professional Firefighters’ Association, are joining together with the Octoberstache charitable organization, in an attempt to get her emergency housing.

"We are hoping to get public support behind Iesha and help her out of her financial hardship. We have set up a GoFundMe account for Iesha Booker. Those of you who wish to make a contribution to Iesha, please follow the link (https://www.gofundme.com/ieshafund). We again want to thank Iesha for quickly stepping in and assisting our officer," according to the El Cajon POA.