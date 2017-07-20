Southbound I-805 connectors to SR-54 closed Saturday morning - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Southbound I-805 connectors to SR-54 closed Saturday morning

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Caltrans maintenance crews will close the connector ramps from southbound Interstate 805 (I-805) to eastbound and westbound State Route 54 (SR-54) Saturday morning from 3 until 7 for guardrail repair.

Motorists will be detoured to exit at Bonita Road, and turn left on Bonita Road and left onto northbound I-805 to eastbound or westbound SR-54.

Caltrans reminds drivers to “Be Work Zone Alert” and to slow when nearing highway work zones.

