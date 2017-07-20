Southbound I-805 connectors to SR-54 closed Saturday morning

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The MTS employee who helped Officer Sioson has been identified as 34-year-old Iesha Booker. While Officer Sioson was unconscious on the ground, Booker stepped in and used his police radio to transmit “Officer Down at the KFC!”More>>
The Comic-Con Blood Drive returns to Comic-Con for its 41st year.
Donors will receive a Guardians of the Galaxy T-shirt, courtesy of Mad Engine as a token of appreciation.More>>
A plan to pay for large tents to house San Diego's burgeoning homeless population was announced Thursday by Padres managing partner Peter Seidler and restaurateur Dan Shea.More>>
A 20-year-old woman who had been drinking when she struck and killed a teenage boy in Tierrasanta, then fled the scene, has been sentenced to four years in state prison.More>>
Halle Barry, Colin Firth and Will Smith will be among the big-screen stars appearing at the San Diego Convention Center Thursday on the opening day of Comic-Con International, an annual celebration of pop culture.More>>
A French language immersion school in Clairemont Mesa became the fourth campus in San Diego where water was found to have unsafe levels of lead, city officials said Thursday.More>>
San Diego County Crime Stoppers along with investigators from the San Diego Police Department’s Robbery Unit were asking for the public’s help Thursday in identifying and locating an unknown suspect wanted for a commercial armed robbery.More>>
Two female giraffes have been born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park over the past couple of weeks, zoo officials announced Thursday.More>>
Caltrans maintenance crews will close the connector ramps from southbound Interstate 805 (I-805) to eastbound and westbound State Route 54 (SR-54) Saturday morning from 3 until 7 for guardrail repair.More>>
A 20-year-old woman who had been drinking when she struck and killed a teenage boy in Tierrasanta, then fled the scene, has been sentenced to four years in state prison.More>>
