San Diego law enforcement searching for suspect wanted for robbery at PB Domino's Pizza

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego County Crime Stoppers along with investigators from the San Diego Police Department’s Robbery Unit were asking for the public’s help Thursday in identifying and locating an unknown suspect wanted for a commercial armed robbery.

On July 18 at 11:35 a.m., a male suspect walked into the Domino’s Pizza store located at 2015 Garnet Avenue, in the Pacific Beach area. The suspect showed the employee a handgun that was placed in his front waistband and demanded money from the cash register.

The employee complied and gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect walked out of the store and then south onto Morrel Street.

This suspect may be responsible for other armed robberies in the area.

Suspect’s Description:

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, late 20’s to early 30’s, 5’9” to 5’10” tall, unshaven with slight acne scarring on his face, wearing a gray baseball cap, black jean pants and beige boots or tennis shoes. The suspect was armed with a black colored semi auto handgun in his front waistband.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect is asked to call the SDPD’s Robbery Unit at (619) 531-2299 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anonymous emails can be sent via www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

