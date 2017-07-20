Parole granted for OJ Simpson, could be released as early as October 1

Parole granted for OJ Simpson, could be released as early as Oct - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

NEVADA (KUSI) — A big decision came from inside a small Nevada courtroom Thursday: O.J. Simpson will be released from prison.

After nearly nine years, a Nevada board granted the former football player's parole in a unanimous decision.

O.J. Simpson will soon be a free man as the Nevada Prole Board granted an early release.

"I am sorry that things turned out the way they did. I had no intent to commit a crime," Simpson said during the hearing.

The one-time NFL great spent the last eight and a half years behind bars. 

"Right now, I am at a point in my life where all I want to do is spend as much time as I can with my children and my friends," Simpson said.

Famously acquitted for the 1994 murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Simpson was found guilty in 2008 of kidnapping, armed robbery, and 10 other charges after he and a group of men robbed two sports memorabilia dealers at gun point in a Las Vegas hotel room.

A judge sentenced Simpson to 33 years.

According to prison guards and an inmate, despite his celebrity status, Simpson has maintained a low profile, spending his days in lock-up playing fantasy football, coaching softball and eating lots of junk food.

Before the hearing, some of Simpson's friends and family arrived at the prison, including his daughter Arnell.

"He truly is remorseful and we just want him to come home so that we can move forward for us," Arnell said.

Simpson could be released as early as October of this year. 

