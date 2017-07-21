30th annual 'Stand Down' event for homelessness begins - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

30th annual 'Stand Down' event for homelessness begins

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The 30th annual Stand Down for homeless veterans is scheduled to begin Friday at San Diego High School.

About 1,000 former military members and their families will receive various services from volunteers.

The three-day event started in 1988 in San Diego as a way to help former military members get off the streets and put their lives back together, and it has since spread around the nation.

While homelessness overall has been a major issue in San Diego, the number of veterans living on the streets has been a special concern. The annual countywide tally of the homeless in January found 9,116 people, with 5,621 unsheltered in any way.

Of the total, 1,054 were veterans, 9 percent fewer than last year and 29 percent below the level of four years ago. The number of veterans counted on the streets, 454, was down 21 percent from 2016.

The drop is, in part, a result of increased attention on the plight of veterans on the streets, and a city of San Diego program that offers incentives to landlords to rent to homeless former military members.

According to Mayor Kevin Faulconer's office, 811 veterans have found a residence under the Housing Our Heroes program, and another 331 have been given vouchers and are looking for a place to live.

Veterans who attend the event will receive shelter, food, clothing, showers, medical and legal assistance and substance abuse counseling.

