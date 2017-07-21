Man allegedly bashes his mother to be arraigned

Opening of new San Diego Central Courthouse postponed until fall as smoke dampers re-tested

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man who allegedly bashed his 81-year-old mother dozens of times with metal pipes at her Mira Mesa home, gravely injuring her, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday at the downtown courthouse.

Theodore Charles Guenther, 36, was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted murder, assault and elder abuse.

San Diego police Officer John Buttle said Guenther's mother returned from an outing shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to find her son, Theodore, in front of her house in the 8900 block of Capcano Road.

During a tense confrontation, the woman squirted her son with a garden hose and told him to go take his medication, Buttle said. Instead, the suspect allegedly picked up a pair of two-foot-long copper pipes and attacked her with them.

After being hit about 10 times, the victim staggered inside to call for help, but the suspect snatched her cellphone away and continued the beating, knocking her to the floor, Buttle said. At that point, the woman lay motionless until the assault finally ceased and her son left, Buttle said. The victim then

managed to make a 911 call.

Paramedics took her to a trauma center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Patrol officers found Theodore Guenther, along with his alleged makeshift weapons, at a nearby park and took him into custody, according to police.