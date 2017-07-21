Police search for two people who ran off after shooting

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Comic-Con International opened Thursday to Halle Berry chugging whisky, reminiscences from the cast of "Teen Wolf'' and relatively light crowds in the San Diego Convention Center's major ballrooms.More>>
Just a short distance from the bright lights and glamor of Comic-Con, there is a very different picture that's dark and depressing.
Every time there's a big event in San Diego, the light also shines on the homeless. If you've been down there lately, you may have noticed a huge increase in the population.
City leaders keep saying it's a big priority.
But as KUSI's Dan Plante shows us, it's only getting worse.More>>
Senator John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer. His family members first made the announcement Wednesday.
Doctor Vik Udami, the medical director of neuro-oncology at Sharp Health Care, joined KUSI with more.More>>
A big decision came from inside a small Nevada courtroom Thursday: O.J. Simpson will be released from prison.More>>
A machete-wielding man carjacked a motorist in a Mira Mesa-area neighborhood early Friday, police said.More>>
Authorities sought Friday two people who were seen running off after a man was shot to death during an argument in a department store parking lot in La Mesa.More>>
A man who allegedly bashed his 81-year-old mother dozens of times with metal pipes at her Mira Mesa home, gravely injuring her, is scheduled to be arraigned today at the downtown courthouse.More>>
The 30th annual Stand Down for homeless veterans is scheduled to begin today at San Diego High School.More>>
A homeless man was in custody Tuesday on suspicion of attacking a police officer at a fast-food restaurant near Parkway Plaza mall, beating him into unconsciousness before being arrested during a combative face-off with other officers in the middle of an adjacent street.More>>
