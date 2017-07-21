Man carjacks motorist in Mira Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A machete-wielding man carjacked a motorist in a Mira Mesa-area neighborhood early Friday, police said.

The suspect, who had a blue bandana over his face, first walked up to the 39-year-old victim as he was sitting in his car on Caminito Manso near Hillery Drive around 2:15 a.m. and demanded he hand over his tablet, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The victim refused, and the suspect then demanded his car. The motorist again refused, which prompted the suspect to pull a machete and begin swinging, according to the officer.

The victim got out of the car and backed off. The suspect hopped in and drove off, hitting a parked car in the process, Heims said.

Officers later found the car abandoned along Ivory Coast Drive, less than a mile away, according to Heims.