Price of gasoline rises in San Diego County

Price of gasoline rises in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose four-tenths of a cent Friday to $2.889, the third consecutive increase after dropping nine times in 11 days.

The average price rose one-tenth of a cent on Wednesday and two-tenths of a cent on Thursday and is three-tenths of a cent more than a week ago and 2.2 cents higher than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. However, it is 6.6 cents less than a month ago.

"Oil industry analysts say that summer fuel demand has finally started making an impact on supplies and they expect price increases in coming weeks
both locally and nationally,'' said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

