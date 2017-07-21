Gas leak prompts evacuations and road closures

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A gas leak in a Santee neighborhood Friday prompted temporary evacuations and road closures.

The major leak near the intersection of Jeremy Street and Braverman Drive was reported at 8:10 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Streets were initially closed around the leak and sheriff's officials asked that the area be avoided, if possible.

Sheriff's officials reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. that the leak had been stopped and area roads had been re-opened.

