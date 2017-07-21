Unemployment rate increase from last month.

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The unemployment rate in San Diego County was 4.3 percent last month, up from a revised 3.6 percent in May but below the year-ago estimate of 4.9 percent, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday.

In June, the statewide rate was 4.9 percent, 4.5 percent for the nation as a whole.

Between May and June, San Diego added 3,100 jobs in bars and restaurants, while the arts, entertainment, and recreation category grew by 1,500 positions. Ambulatory health care services lost 1,000 jobs.

Over the past year, the largest increases were seen for specialty construction contractors, 4,100 jobs; local government education, 3,500; and ambulatory health care services, 2,500.

In June, 67,800 San Diegans were without jobs in a civilian labor force of 1.56 million people. That's 12,000 more than the month before, but the labor force total also grew by a large amount.

The total number of area residents unemployed in June was 9,200 less than the same month in 2016.