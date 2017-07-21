Friday's panel line-up at Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Fresh off setting record ratings for HBO in its seventh season premiere last weekend, "Game of Thrones'' cast members will appear Friday at Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center.

Sunday's episode drew 16.1 million total viewers, a 50 percent increase over the season-opening show last year and the most-watched season premiere on HBO ever. According to news reports, the airing also generated 2.4 million

tweets.

Among the cast members scheduled for the "Game of Thrones'' panel are Alfie Allen, Jacob Anderson, John Bradley, Gwendoline Christie, Liam Cunningham, Nathalie Emmanuel, Conleth Hill, Sophie Turner and Isaac Hempstead Wright.

HBO has set up a Westeros experience for fans that depicts the fictional land where the series is set. The Westeros attraction is next to the Omni Hotel in the Gaslamp District.

"Game of Thrones'' won't be the only session packing Hall H, which actually had some empty seats Thursday as Comic-Con opened for its annual four-day run.

Other scheduled sessions are a 10th anniversary panel on "The Big Bang Theory,'' along with panels on "The Walking Dead,'' "Fear the Walking Dead,'' "Twin Peaks,'' "Preacher'' and Marvel's "The Defenders.''

Panels run from 10 a.m. to midnight at the convention center, Central Library, Hilton Bayfront Hotel, the Horton Grand Theatre and the Marriott Marquis Hotel and Marina.

Organizers strongly suggest using public transportation.

A free shuttle bus service is operating 24 hours a day, stopping at 63 locations in downtown, Mission Valley, Harbor Island and Shelter Island through Sunday evening.

The Metropolitan Transit System announced that Green Line trolleys will run every 7 and 1/2 minutes between Qualcomm Stadium and the 12th and Imperial

Transit Center through Sunday. Blue and Orange line trains will increase in frequency during peak travel times, according to the MTS.

The transit agency said passengers can use its new Compass Cloud mobile app to purchase ride tickets in advance. The MTS also has 22 bus routes with downtown stops.

