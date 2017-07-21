Broken fire hydrant floods Mission Valley apartment complex

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An overflow of water from a broken fire hydrant has caused flooding at a Mission Valley apartment complex.

The hydrant broke in the 900 block of Camino de la Reina, just west of Mission Center Road in Mission Valley, according to police.

The cause of the incident has not yet been determined and the extent of the damages is also not known at this time.

No evacuations have been ordered, a department spokesman says.

This is a developing story. More updates to come.