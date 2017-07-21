City Heights woman convicted of shaking her nine-month-old son to death

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Comic-Con International opened Thursday to Halle Berry chugging whisky, reminiscences from the cast of "Teen Wolf'' and relatively light crowds in the San Diego Convention Center's major ballrooms.More>>
Just a short distance from the bright lights and glamor of Comic-Con, there is a very different picture that's dark and depressing.
Every time there's a big event in San Diego, the light also shines on the homeless. If you've been down there lately, you may have noticed a huge increase in the population.
City leaders keep saying it's a big priority.
But as KUSI's Dan Plante shows us, it's only getting worse.More>>
Senator John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer. His family members first made the announcement Wednesday.
Doctor Vik Udami, the medical director of neuro-oncology at Sharp Health Care, joined KUSI with more.More>>
A big decision came from inside a small Nevada courtroom Thursday: O.J. Simpson will be released from prison.More>>
An overflow of water from a broken fire hydrant has caused flooding at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Camino de la Reina, just west of Mission Center Road in Mission Valley, according to police.More>>
A mother of six from City Heights was convicted today of beating, kicking and shaking her 9-month-old son in 2013, resulting in his death. Guadalupe O'Campos, 35, was convicted in a retrial on a charge of assault on a child causing death.More>>
Fresh off setting record ratings for HBO in its seventh season premiere last weekend, "Game of Thrones'' cast members will appear Friday at Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center.More>>
The unemployment rate in San Diego County was 4.3 percent last month, up from a revised 3.6 percent in May but below the year-ago estimate of 4.9 percent, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday.More>>
A gas leak in a Santee neighborhood Friday prompted temporary evacuations and road closures.More>>
