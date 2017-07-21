Crew of USS Fitzgerald failed to take action in time to avoid collision with Japanese merchant ship

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Fresh off setting record ratings for HBO in its seventh season premiere last weekend, "Game of Thrones'' cast members will appear Friday at Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center.More>>
Authorities sought Friday two people who were seen running off after a man was shot to death during an argument in a department store parking lot in La Mesa.More>>
An overflow of water from a broken fire hydrant has caused flooding at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Camino de la Reina, just west of Mission Center Road in Mission Valley, according to police.More>>
The 30th annual Stand Down for homeless veterans is scheduled to begin today at San Diego High School.More>>
Comic-Con International opened Thursday to Halle Berry chugging whisky, reminiscences from the cast of "Teen Wolf'' and relatively light crowds in the San Diego Convention Center's major ballrooms.More>>
The crew of the USS Fitzgerald failed to take action in time to avoid a collision with a container ship that killed seven sailors, including two from San Diego County, according to multiple reports Friday.More>>
An overflow of water from a broken fire hydrant has caused flooding at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Camino de la Reina, just west of Mission Center Road in Mission Valley, according to police.More>>
A mother of six from City Heights was convicted today of beating, kicking and shaking her 9-month-old son in 2013, resulting in his death. Guadalupe O'Campos, 35, was convicted in a retrial on a charge of assault on a child causing death.More>>
Fresh off setting record ratings for HBO in its seventh season premiere last weekend, "Game of Thrones'' cast members will appear Friday at Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center.More>>
The unemployment rate in San Diego County was 4.3 percent last month, up from a revised 3.6 percent in May but below the year-ago estimate of 4.9 percent, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday.More>>
