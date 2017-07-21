Man, woman avoid major injury after collision causes vehicles ca - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man, woman avoid major injury after collision causes vehicles catch fire at Carmel Mountain gas station

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A senior male escaped major injury Friday after his car caught fire when he crashed into a Carmel Mountain gas station.

At approximately 1:40 p.m., the man was entering the Chevron Gas Station at 11030 Rancho Carmel Dr in San Diego when he accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes and sped into a gas pump and an SUV where the owner of the SUV was pumping gas.

According to witnesses, she was able to run and get away from the crash. A Good Samaritan, who was starting to pump gas into his vehicle, ran over and pulled the elderly man out of the car before he was injured by the fire.

The Station employees were able to shut off the gas before this turned into a catastrophe.

SDFD showed up and evacuated the area and were able to put out the flames. No injuries were reported.

HazMat was called to the scene and SDFD was investigating. 

