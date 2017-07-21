White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigns

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — White House Press Secretary resigned Friday after the president named Anthony Scaramucci its new communications director.

According to CNN, Spicer's resignation came after Scaramucci accepted the position, a move Spicer adamantly opposed. He also resigned despite President Trump's request that he remain in the position.

"I am grateful for Sean's work on behalf of my administration and the American people. I wish him continued success as he moves on to pursue new opportunities, just look at his great television ratings," President Trump said in a statement released by the White House.

"It has been a tremendous honor to serve as the Trump Administration's first Press Secretary," Spicer said. "In just six months, President Trump and his staff have done great work to advance the interests of the American people, both at home and abroad. President Trump's unwavering commitment to making America great again will no doubt ensure that these successes continue in the coming months and year."

Anthony Scaramucci is a 53-year-old, Long Island native, a self-made billionaire with a Harvard Law Degree and is the co-founder of the global investment firm "Skybridge."

He has an estimated net worth of $1.5 billion, but it wasn't always that way.

Scaramucci calls his family background a "classic Italian immigrant story." He had a middle-class upbringing, his father was a laborer for 42 years.

He is also a Trump campaign fundraiser and long-time ally.

"I love the president and I'm very, very loyal to the president and I love the mission that the president has," he said.

Although Scaramucci has no previous political or communications experience, President Trump is confident he can oversee the Communications Department, saying "Anthony is a person I have great respect for, and he will be an important addition to this administration. He's been a great supporter and will now help implement key aspects of our agenda while leading the communications team."

Scaramucci's first order of business? Officially replacing Sean Spicer with Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who recently conducted the press briefings instead of Spicer.

I could not have asked for a better deputy than @SHSanders45 - she will be a fantastic @PressSec and serve @POTUS & @WhiteHouse very well — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) July 21, 2017

"I'm humbled by this honor, and grateful to the President for his confidence in me," Sanders said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to working with our new Communications Director, Anthony Scaramucci. I have great appreciation and respect for Sean Spicer, who has been more than a colleague, but a true friend and mentor. We've had a tremendous first six months, and I'm excited about the opportunity to continue promoting the President's agenda to Make America Great Again."

Scaramucci said his goal is to help connect the American people to the president in a more efficient manner.

"I think there's been, at times, a disconnect between the way we see the president and how much we love the president and the way some of you perhaps see the president. I certainly see the American people probably see the president the way I do, but we want to get that message out there," he said.

Last month, three CNN investigative journalists resigned over a retracted Trump/Russia story that attempted to connect Scaramucci to a $10 billion Russian investment fund.