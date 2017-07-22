Man crashes into bushes in front of Chula Vista home, arrested on suspicion of DUI

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — A man was behind bars Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence after he almost crashed his vehicle into a Chula Vista home.

At approximately 8:40 p.m., a male driving a truck was heading south on L Street in Chula Vista when he attempted to turn onto Myra Ave. During the turn, he hit a parked Honda and lost control, crashing into some large bushes in front of a house.

Two juveniles were alone in the home at the time of the incident.

Police arrived on scene and questioned the driver, who was unable to pass any of the DUI-related tests. He was taken into police custody.

No injuries were reported.