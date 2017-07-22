USS Gabrielle Giffords begins open tours - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

USS Gabrielle Giffords begins open tours

Posted: Updated:

 SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The recently commissioned littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords is scheduled to be open for public tours Saturday and Sunday, according to the Navy.

The 419-foot-long vessel, named for an Arizona congresswoman wounded in a 2011 mass shooting in Tucson, was brought into service last month at a ceremony in Galveston, Texas. It arrived at its San Diego home port on July 5.

Gabrielle Giffords is the ninth littoral combat ship delivered to the Navy and the fifth LCS of the Independence type, which features a trimaran hull and large flight deck.

The LCS is a high-speed, agile ship designed for combat in coastal waters. They replaced aging frigates, but have been prone to malfunctions, particularly to their propulsion systems.

According to the Navy, the Gabrielle Giffords is the 16th ship to be named for a woman and the 13th to be named for a living person since 1850.

It will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days at Broadway Pier.

The Navy said visitors should expect security checks and lines during peak hours, and that those who come aboard should be in good enough physical condition to go up and down steep ladders. The ship is not handicapped accessible.

Members of the public are encouraged to bring as few items as possible and wear flat-heeled, closed-toe shoes. High-heel shoes, flip-flops and improper attire, like bathing suits, are not permitted.

Adults should be prepared to show state- or federal-issued photo identification, and minors should be accompanied by adults with ID, according to the Navy.

The following items are prohibited:
 — weapons, including knives, firearms and club weapons;
 — defensive chemicals or sprays, including mace, pepper spray and aerosol spray cans;
 — fireworks, flammable liquids or other explosives;
 — illegal drugs and/or drug-related paraphernalia; and
 — large bags or purses, including backpacks or large camera bags.

The Navy said there will be no storage available for personal items like bicycles, baby strollers, scooters, pets, etc. Due to security concerns, all such items will not be permitted to remain on or near the pier area.

 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.