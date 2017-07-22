Politicians set to hold panel at Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Politicians will join celebrities at Comic-Con International Sunday in San Diego as the annual celebration of the popular arts enters its third day at the convention center.

A group of elected officials, generally from the left side of the political spectrum will take part in a panel that will look at what would be required to repair damage after epic battles in cities.

Scheduled participants are state Treasurer John Chiang, a candidate for governor; state Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones; former assemblyman and county supervisor candidate Nathan Fletcher; Lemon Grove Mayor Racquel Vasquez; San Diego City Councilman David Alvarez; and Oceanside City Councilwoman Esther Sanchez.

The 11 a.m. panel will be moderated by political activist Rena Marrocco, who goes by "The Liberal Diva'' on Twitter.

Also on the political front, Rep. John Lewis, D-Georgia, will make his annual Comic-Con appearance to discuss his graphic novel trilogy "March,'' which recounts his role in the civil rights movement. He will also lead a commemorative march during the panel at 10 a.m.

Leading a big-name celebrity parade will be actress Charlize Theron, who as become an action star after roles in movies such as "Mad Max: Fury Road,'' "The Fate of the Furious'' and atomic Blonde,'' which opens next week. The spotlight on Theron will begin at 2 p.m. in Hall H.

The largest of the convention center's ballrooms, Hall H,, will also be where Warner Bros. presents upcoming films including "Blade Runner 2049'' and "Justice League.'' The panel, hosted by Chris Hardwick, will feature filmmaker Steven Spielberg and stars Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot and Robin Wright.

Actor David Duchovny will also make an appearance at Comic-Con to discuss an Audible revival of "The X-Files.''

Panels run from 10 a.m. to midnight at the convention center, Central Library, Hilton Bayfront Hotel, the Horton Grand Theatre and the Marriott Marquis Hotel and Marina.

Organizers strongly suggest using public transportation.

A free shuttle bus service is operating 24 hours a day, stopping at 63 locations in downtown, Mission Valley, Harbor Island and Shelter Island through Sunday evening.

The Metropolitan Transit System announced that Green Line trolleys will run every 7 and 1/2 minutes between Qualcomm Stadium and the 12th and Imperial Transit Center through Sunday. Blue and Orange line trains will increase in frequency during peak travel times, according to the MTS.

The transit agency said passengers can use its new Compass Cloud mobile app to purchase ride tickets in advance. The MTS also has 22 bus routes with downtown stops.