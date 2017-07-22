First woman enlists to become Navy SEAL

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A woman enlists with hopes of becoming the first female Navy SEAL.

The midshipman enlisted alongside another woman who is set to train for the Special Welfare Combatant-Craft Crewman program.

Both women mark the first two to apply to serve in combat roes since it became legal back in January 2016.

The women will face a series of tests and training, including basic conditioning, combat diving and land warfare training before they officially make the cut.

This training is designed to "weed out the week." according to the SEAL's website.

Despite the challenges they face ahead, these women are still making history today.