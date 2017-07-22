Advisory issued after shark sighting at Silver Stand State Beach

Warning issued for swimmers at Silver Strand after reports of great white shark sighting

CORONADO (KUSI) — An advisory has been issued after a shark sighting at Silver Strand State Beach Saturday.

A surfer noticed the shark, which was reportedly 10 feet long, causing the lifeguards to issue an advisory.

More than 250 adult and professional ocean lifeguards are currently at Silver Strand State beach to compete in the California Surf Life Saving Assn. Regional Lifeguard Championships.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates