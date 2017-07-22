Firefighters battling small vegetation fire in Warner Springs

WARNER SPRINGS (KUSI) — Firefighters are currently battling a small vegetation fire at Lost Valley Road near Warner Springs that has spread between 50-60 acres.

Cal Fire San Diego was sending a full wildland response team to handle the so-called Lost Fire was originally reported as being three to five acres large. Moderately spreading fire is currently around 40 acres large and continuing to spread.

At least four air tankers and several helicopters were dispatched to the fire, Cal Fire Capt. Kendal Bortisser said.

The blaze was first reported at 3:08 p.m. off Lost Valley Road northeast of Warner Springs, Bortisser said.

No structures were threatened in the rural, hilly area dominated by scattered brush.

@CALFIRESANDIEGO at scene of a vegetation fire Lost Valley near Warner Springs. 3-5 acres, moderate ROS. NO structure threat — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 22, 2017

This is a developing story, check back for the latest updates.

?