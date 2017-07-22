Homicide detectives investigating suspicious death in Mission Va - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Homicide detectives investigating suspicious death in Mission Valley

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego homicide detectives are on the scene of a suspicious death in Mission Valley across Interstate 8 from Qualcomm Stadium, police said.

The death was first reported at 1:22 p.m. in the 3400 block of Camino Del Rio South, a San Diego police watch commander said.

It was reported as something that happened previously and was not an active situation.

This is a developing story. More updates will be provided when available.
  

