Homicide detectives investigating suspicious death in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego homicide detectives are on the scene of a suspicious death in Mission Valley across Interstate 8 from Qualcomm Stadium, police said.

The death was first reported at 1:22 p.m. in the 3400 block of Camino Del Rio South, a San Diego police watch commander said.

It was reported as something that happened previously and was not an active situation.

This is a developing story. More updates will be provided when available.

