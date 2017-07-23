Tribute to Carrie Fisher rounds out last day at Comic-Con - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Tribute to Carrie Fisher rounds out last day at Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A tribute to the late "Star Wars'' actress Carrie Fisher will highlight the final day of Comic-Con International at the San Diego
Convention Center.

Fisher, who portrayed Princess Leia Organa, died Dec. 27 in Los Angeles, four days after suffering a heart attack aboard a flight from London.

The "Star Wars'' fan clubs Rebel Legion, Mandalorian Mercs, R2 Builders and 501st Legion are scheduled to host the event at 10 a.m. in Room 6DE. Attendees will share how Fisher touched their lives and provided inspiration.

The final day of Comic-Con is traditionally Kids Day, and it will feature the annual Children's Film Festival.

Also on tap will be panels on "Supernatural,'' "The Last Ship,"Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency,'' "Doctor Who,'' the 20th anniversary of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer'' and the 60th anniversary of Hanna-Barbera Studios.

Panels run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the convention center, Central Library and the Marriott Marquis Hotel and Marina.

Organizers strongly suggest using public transportation.

A free shuttle bus service, stopping at 63 locations in downtown, Mission Valley, Harbor Island and Shelter Island will run through 7 p.m.

The Metropolitan Transit System announced that Green Line trolleys will run every 7 1/2 minutes between Qualcomm Stadium and the 12th and Imperial Transit Center through Sunday. Blue and Orange line trains will increase in frequency during peak travel times, according to the MTS.

The transit agency said passengers can use its new Compass Cloud mobile app to purchase ride tickets in advance. The MTS also has 22 bus routes with downtown stops.

