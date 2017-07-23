Georgia Congressman leads march through Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Georgia Congressman John Lewis led a march around Comic-Con, Saturday.

The march began shortly after the civil rights leader's panel discussion on his trilogy of graphic novels entitled "March"

The group of about a thousand made its way through the San Diego Convention Center chanting, "No justice, no peace."

Lewis was greeted by many who admired his role in the fight for social change. Of those, many included elementary school students who read the book during their study of the civil right movement.

The trilogy has won many awards since the first book was published in 2013, examining Lewis' childhood and his journey to become an activist in the civil rights movement.

"This comic book tells a story of a struggle, another generation of people, young and old, who stood up and got in what I call 'good trouble' to change America," said Lewis. "It was a comic book that I read in 1957 and 1958 edited by Martin Luther King Jr. that tells the story of the Montgomery Bus Boycott that inspired me to do what I did."