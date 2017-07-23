Motorcyclist killed in a single-vehicle crash - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Motorcyclist killed in a single-vehicle crash

Posted: Updated:

EL CAJON (KUSI) — A motorcyclist was killed Sunday in a single-vehicle traffic crash in unincorporated San Diego County, near El Cajon.

The crash occurred a little after 4:30 a.m. in the area of La Cresta Road and Greenfield Drive, the California Highway Patrol.

The motorist, who was pronounced dead at the scene, may have struck a pole at the location.
 

