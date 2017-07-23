Motorcyclist killed in a single-vehicle crash

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Wilson Cruz has been cast as Dr. Hugh Culber, medical officer of the Starship Discovery and love interest of the starship's science officer (Anthony Rapp), on "Star Trek: Discovery,'' it was announced at Comic-Con Saturday.More>>
Wilson Cruz has been cast as Dr. Hugh Culber, medical officer of the Starship Discovery and love interest of the starship's science officer (Anthony Rapp), on "Star Trek: Discovery,'' it was announced at Comic-Con Saturday.More>>
A motorcyclist was killed today in a single-vehicle traffic crash in unincorporated San Diego County, near El Cajon.More>>
A motorcyclist was killed today in a single-vehicle traffic crash in unincorporated San Diego County, near El Cajon.More>>
Georgia Congressman John Lewis led a march around Comic-Con, Saturday.More>>
Georgia Congressman John Lewis led a march around Comic-Con, Saturday.More>>
A tribute to the late "Star Wars'' actress Carrie Fisher will highlight the final day of Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center.More>>
A tribute to the late "Star Wars'' actress Carrie Fisher will highlight the final day of Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center.More>>
A woman reported missing was found shot to death today at an office in San Diego and her daughter apparently committed suicide after
learning about the woman's death, authorities said.
A woman reported missing was found shot to death today at an office in San Diego and her daughter apparently committed suicide after
learning about the woman's death, authorities said.
A woman reported missing was found shot to death today at an office in San Diego and her daughter apparently committed suicide after
learning about the woman's death, authorities said.
A woman reported missing was found shot to death today at an office in San Diego and her daughter apparently committed suicide after
learning about the woman's death, authorities said.
A young father detained by immigration officials and facing deportation was freed Friday, and a protest planned for Fallbrook Saturday will instead be turned into a celebration, community leaders said.More>>
A young father detained by immigration officials and facing deportation was freed Friday, and a protest planned for Fallbrook Saturday will instead be turned into a celebration, community leaders said.More>>
A man was behind bars Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence after he almost crashed his vehicle into a Chula Vista home.More>>
A man was behind bars Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence after he almost crashed his vehicle into a Chula Vista home.More>>
A mentally ill man accused of attacking his 69-year-old mother at her Mira Mesa home with two metal pipes, leaving her critically injured, pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of attempted murder, aggravated mayhem, elder abuse and other counts.More>>
A mentally ill man accused of attacking his 69-year-old mother at her Mira Mesa home with two metal pipes, leaving her critically injured, pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of attempted murder, aggravated mayhem, elder abuse and other counts.More>>
A senior male escaped major injury Friday after his car caught fire when he crashed into a Carmel Mountain gas station.More>>
A senior male escaped major injury Friday after his car caught fire when he crashed into a Carmel Mountain gas station.More>>