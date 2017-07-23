Wilson Cruz cast on 'Star Trek: Discovery' - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Wilson Cruz cast on 'Star Trek: Discovery'

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Wilson Cruz has been cast as Dr. Hugh Culber, medical officer of the Starship Discovery and love interest of the starship's science officer (Anthony Rapp), on "Star Trek: Discovery,'' it was announced at Comic-Con Saturday.

Cruz is best known for his portrayal of Rickie Vasquez on the critically acclaimed 1994-95 ABC teen drama "My So-Called Life."  He also plays attorney Dennis Vasquez on the Netflix teen drama "13 Reasons Why'' and will return for its second season.

Cruz also appeared on "ER,'' "Party of Five,'' "The West Wing'' and "NCIS'', the film "Nixon'' and on Broadway in "Rent.''

"Star Trek: Discovery'' is set to premiere on Sept. 24 on CBS, with all subsequent episodes streaming on CBS All Access, the network's digital subscription video on demand and live streaming service.

"Star Trek: Discovery'' is the first entry from the "Star Trek" franchise not to make a starship captain the protagonist. It stars "The Walking Dead'' alumnus Sonequa Martin-Green as the first officer of the USS Shenzhou, who was raised as a Vulcan by Sarek (James Frain), the father of Spock.

While "Star Trek: Discovery'' will feature a new ship and new characters. it will also includes at least a second character from the original series, the outlaw conman Harry Mudd (Rainn Wilson), the subject of two episodes of the original series.

