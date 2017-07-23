San Diego police capture escaped domestic violence suspect from - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego police capture escaped domestic violence suspect from harbor

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A handcuffed suspect who escaped from the downtown San Diego police station and entered the harbor near the G Street Pier south of the USS Midway museum Sunday was back in custody a little more than an hour after his escape, police said.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department and Harbor Police surrounded the man at 2:10 p.m. after he entered the harbor water near the G Street Pier south of the USS Midway museum, SDPD Sgt. Jordan Well said. A police boat was used and he was ultimately taken back into custody within 20 minutes.

``We've got him surrounded and he's only a danger to himself being in the water with handcuffs on,'' San Diego police Sgt. Jordan Wells said.

Police began looking for the 42-year-old domestic violence suspect after he escaped about 1:15 p.m. while being processed at the downtown police station at 1401 Broadway, officer Dino Delimitros said. The circumstances of his escape weren't immediately clear.

He was arrested earlier in the day on suspicion of domestic violence and was at the station being processed.

He was described as a 42-year-old Hispanic man, about 5-feet-6 inches tall and 160 pounds, wearing a black jersey with the number 99 on it.

"I don't think he's armed, but he is dangerous, he's a violent criminal,'' Delimitros said.

