Firefighters continue to slow down 210 acre 'Lost Fire' in Warner Springs

Firefighters continue to slow down 210 acre 'Lost Fire' in Warner Springs

WARNER SPRINGS (KUSI) — A vegetation fire near Warner Springs that spread quickly Saturday has slowed considerably Sunday and is 20 percent contained, though some residents in the area are under an evacuation warning, authorities said.

More than 400 firefighters have been assigned to battle the blaze, dubbed the ``Lost Fire,'' which sparked Saturday afternoon in the rugged, rural northeast corner of the county, Cal Fire San Diego Capt. Kendal Bortisser said.

``Multiple firefighters are on the front lines, and continue to encounter steep terrain, access problems and high temperatures,'' Bortisser
said at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. ``A strong attack on the fire is being made from the air and ground.''

The blaze scorched more than 100 acres in fewer than two hours Saturday after it was first reported about 3 p.m. near state Route 79 and Lost Valley Road, about four miles northeast of Warner Springs, Bortisser said.

At 5 p.m. Saturday, authorities reported it was spreading at a moderate to rapid speed, but just a few hours later the spread had ``slowed significantly'' and the fire was reported at 210 acres and was 10 percent contained.

As of 12:30 p.m. Sunday, it was still at 210 acres but 20 percent contained.

Several small, rural roads in the area have been closed, including Chihuahua Valley Road at Lost Valley Road, according to a tweet from the San Diego County Department of Public Works.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department issued an evacuation warning just before 9 p.m. Saturday for residents in the Chihuahua Valley area. The warning meant that evacuations were voluntary, but residents were warned to prepare to evacuate if that order was issued.

A shelter was opened in Ramona at Ramona High School, 1401 Hanson Lane, and those wishing to go to the shelter were advised to use state Route 79.

No structures were threatened in the rural, hilly area dominated by scattered brush. Cal Fire sent a full wildland response team to handle the blaze, including at least four air tankers and several helicopters, and U.S. Forest Service firefighters from Cleveland National Forest were also battling the flames.
 

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

