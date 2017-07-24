Altercation at temporary housing facility leaves two wounded

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The City Council is scheduled Monday to address the critical affordable housing shortage in San Diego and consider steps to alleviate the problem.More>>
Police officers in downtown San Diego are searching for a suspect who escaped from the central police station Sunday while being processed for a domestic violence arrest, police said.More>>
A vegetation fire near Warner Springs that spread quickly Saturday has slowed considerably Sunday and is 20 percent contained, though some residents in the area are under an evacuation warning, authorities said.More>>
Wilson Cruz has been cast as Dr. Hugh Culber, medical officer of the Starship Discovery and love interest of the starship's science officer (Anthony Rapp), on "Star Trek: Discovery,'' it was announced at Comic-Con Saturday.More>>
A motorcyclist was killed today in a single-vehicle traffic crash in unincorporated San Diego County, near El Cajon.More>>
A motorcycle rider and a passenger were severely injured in a crash just outside of El Cajon following a high-speed pursuit involving a second bike, authorities said Monday.More>>
A scuffle at a temporary housing facility for private security guards for Comic-Con left two women with stab wounds and their suspected assailant behind bars, police said.More>>
The San Diego Aviators will face Maria Sharapova and the Orange County Breakers tonight in a World TeamTennis match at Breakers Stadium at Palisades Tennis Club in Newport Beach.More>>
Coaster train passengers could experience delays beginning Monday as the North County Transit District rolls out a new operating
system designed to enhance safety, the agency announced Sunday.
A woman reported missing was found shot to death today at an office in San Diego and her daughter apparently committed suicide after
learning about the woman's death, authorities said.
