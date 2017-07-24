Altercation at temporary housing facility leaves two wounded

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A scuffle at a temporary housing facility for private security guards for Comic-Con left two women with stab wounds and their suspected assailant behind bars, police said.

The 36-year-old suspect started stabbing air mattresses set up in the San Diego High School gymnasium on Park Boulevard with a kitchen knife shortly before 2 a.m. and claimed someone had stolen her belongings, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

The two victims confronted her and were in turn stabbed, according to the officer. Their wounds were not life-threatening.

The suspect fled afterward but was taken into custody a few minutes later, Delimitros said. Her name was not immediately available.

