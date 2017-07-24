Motorcyclist and passenger injured in crash

EL CAJON (KUSI) — A motorcycle rider and a passenger were severely injured in a crash just outside of El Cajon following a high-speed pursuit involving a second bike, authorities said Monday.

Officers began tailing the two motorcycles on eastbound Interstate 8 in El Cajon around 8:45 p.m. They continued onto northbound state Route 67, then exited onto Bradley Avenue in the Bostonia area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One of the motorcycles crashed near the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Berrydale Street. Both the rider and passenger suffered major injuries and were taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital, according to the CHP.

The second motorcyclist fled, according to the CHP. A description was not immediately available.