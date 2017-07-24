Morning Showers hit parts of San Diego - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Morning Showers hit parts of San Diego

Posted: Updated:

 SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Residents in some parts of San Diego County awoke Monday to early morning thunderstorms, complete with rain and lightning.

Between 1 and 8 a.m., 90 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes were recorded around the county, according to the National Weather Service.

Subsequent bolts around 8:45 a.m. sparked small fires off Paseo Del Sol and Summit Drive in the San Pasqual area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

In a 12-hour period ending at about 9:20 a.m., the storm had dropped 0.56 of an inch of rain on Mount Laguna; 0.32 of an inch in Canebreak and Warner Springs; 0.31 of an inch in Agua Caliente; 0.30 of an inch in Alpine and at Lake Cuyamaca; 0.28 of an inch in Barona; 0.24 of an inch in Echo Dell; 0.23 of an inch on Mount Woodsen; and 0.20 of an inch in Descanso and on Volcan Mountain, according to the National Weather Service.

Lesser rainfall amounts recorded in San Diego County included 0.16 of an inch in Campo; 0.12 of an inch in Pine Valley; 0.11 of an inch in northern Santee; 0.07 of an inch in Ranchita; 0.05 of an inch in Julian; 0.04 of an inch in Kearny Mesa; 0.03 of an inch at the San Diego Country Estates; and 0.01 of an inch at Brown Field.

Forecasters said the rainfall should shift to the mountains and deserts during the afternoon. Brief, heavy downpours, more lightning and slick roads
will be possible through the evening.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.