Comic-Con annual blood drive collects highest amount of blood in years

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — More than 1,800 units of blood were collected during the four days of Comic-Con International, the San Diego Blood Bank announced Monday.

The total is the highest in the 41 years of a blood drive that's named for science fiction writer Robert A. Heinlein. According to the blood bank, the previous record was 1,498 pints collected in 2013.

Blood bank officials said the results will help the regional supply situation because donations have otherwise dropped recently.

At the blood drive, donors received a "Guardians of the Galaxy'' T-shirt and goody bag, and were entered into daily drawings for prizes. Leftover shirts will be given to donors through the end of this month at San Diego Blood Bank facilities while supplies last.

Donors must be at least 17 years old — 16 year olds can donate with parental consent — weigh at least 114 pounds and be in general good health