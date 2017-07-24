San Diego becomes fourth-best city in U.S. to live - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego becomes fourth-best city in U.S. to live

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego is the fourth-best large city in the U.S. in which to live, according to rankings released today by the personal finance website WalletHub.

The ratings were compiled by rating the 62 municipalities with the largest populations on 50 different metrics.

San Diego was helped by having the third-lowest crime rate in the country, behind Virginia Beach and El Paso. San Diego also rated highly in economic factors, education and health, and quality of life.On the other hand, San Diego only ranked 51st in affordability.

Economic criteria included things like the unemployment rate, share of the population living in poverty and debt per median earnings. Education and health included school and hospital quality, life expectancy and obesity rates.

Quality of life involved commute times, parks and access to amenities like restaurants, performing arts centers and beaches.

Virginia Beach topped the list, followed by Seattle and Pittsburgh. Among California cities, San Jose was 10th; San Francisco 16th; Sacramento, 21st; Los Angeles, 29th; Riverside, 40th; Anaheim, 42nd; Oakland, 50th; Bakersfield, 51st; Santa Ana, 55th; Long Beach, 56th; and Fresno, 58th.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.