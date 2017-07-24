Patrol car collides with trolley in Santee

SANTEE (KUSI) — A sheriff's patrol vehicle with emergency lights and siren activated crashed into a rolling trolley near Gillespie Field airport today, causing no injuries but briefly delaying light-rail service in the area.

The deputy driving the black-and-white law enforcement SUV was responding to a reported vehicle fire shortly before 10 a.m. when the collision took place at Cuyamaca Street and Prospect Avenue in Santee, according to sheriff's officials.

A dozen passengers were aboard the southbound commuter tram at the time of the crash, Sgt. Joe Passalacqua said.

Authorities had the stretch of tracks cleared and trolley service underway again within a half-hour, Metropolitan Transit System spokesman Rob Schupp said.