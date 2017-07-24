City Council to flesh out measures to ease homelessness problem

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The group behind the stalled SoccerCity remake of the Qualcomm Stadium property in Mission Valley announced today that they'll try to get Major League Soccer to delay announcement of its expansion franchises until after San Diegans can vote on the project next year.More>>
San Diego is the fourth-best large city in the U.S. in which to live, according to rankings released today by the personal finance website WalletHub.More>>
A woman reported missing was found shot to death today at an office in San Diego and her daughter apparently committed suicide after
learning about the woman's death, authorities said.
More than 1,800 units of blood were collected during the four days of Comic-Con International, the San Diego Blood Bank announced Monday.More>>
The City Council is scheduled Monday to address the critical affordable housing shortage in San Diego and consider steps to alleviate the problem.More>>
A sheriff's patrol vehicle collided with a trolley near Gillespie Field airport Monday, causing no injuries but briefly delaying light- rail service in the area.More>>
The City Council's Select Committee on Homelessness Monday directed city staff to flesh out measures that can be taken relatively quickly to ease the problem of people living on San Diego's streets.More>>
Residents in some parts of San Diego County awoke Monday to early morning thunderstorms, complete with rain and lightning. Between 1 and 8 a.m., 90 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes were recorded around the county, according to the National Weather Service.More>>
A motorcycle rider and a passenger were severely injured in a crash just outside of El Cajon following a high-speed pursuit involving a second bike, authorities said Monday.More>>
