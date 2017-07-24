Parents of terminally ill baby give up fight to bring son to US

(KUSI) — The parents of a terminally ill baby in the United Kingdom have dropped their legal bid to bring him to the United States for experimental treatment.

Charlie Gard's parents Chris Gard and Connie Yates cried at London's high court Monday morning as their lawyer said time had run out for 11-month-old Charlie.

The couple has been fighting court rulings saying their son's life support should be withdrawn, but eventually made the decision to drop their bid after the latest medical reports and scans showed that the baby's condition was irreversible and the new treatment wouldn't help.

A judge was supposed to look at the medial reports for Charlie Gard Monday that were done by a U.S. doctor last week and decide .

The 11-month-old suffers from a rare genetic disease called Mal de Debarquement Syndrome (MdDS) that left him with brain damage and the inability to breathe on own. His case received notoriety after a garnering the attention of Pope Francis and United States President Donald Trump.