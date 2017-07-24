Teen completes thousand mile bike ride to support fallen officer - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Teen completes thousand mile bike ride to support fallen officers

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — While most teenagers spent their summer vacation enjoying time with no responsibilities, 16-year-old Travis Risley took a thousand mile bike ride across California to raise money for families of fallen officers.

16-year-old Travis Risley finished his thousand mile bike ride across California Monday. 

Travis Risley is the son of a Napa Police Department officer and decided completed a thousand-mile journey down California Tuesday to support police officers across the state.

Risley and San Diego Police officers outside Belmont Park in Mission Beach (Facebook).
Risley stopped by SDPD headquarters (Facebook). 

Risley’s journey started July 7 near the border of California and Oregon. Monday, Risley completed the final leg of his journey, accompanied by several San Diego police officers as he traveled from La Jolla to his final destination — the U.S./Mexico border.

The teenager stopped by the San Diego County Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation, which has the name of fallen officers from around the region etched into it (Facebook). 

The thousand-mile trip raised money for the California Police Officers Memorial Foundation, which supports families of fallen officers who are in need of financial assistance.

Risley completed his thousand-mile journey at the U.S./Mexico border Monday (Facebook). 

Learn more about Risley’s journey on The California Ride’s Facebook page.  

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.