Teen completes thousand mile bike ride to support fallen officers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — While most teenagers spent their summer vacation enjoying time with no responsibilities, 16-year-old Travis Risley took a thousand mile bike ride across California to raise money for families of fallen officers.

Travis Risley is the son of a Napa Police Department officer and decided completed a thousand-mile journey down California Tuesday to support police officers across the state.

Risley and San Diego Police officers outside Belmont Park in Mission Beach (Facebook).

Risley stopped by SDPD headquarters (Facebook).

Risley’s journey started July 7 near the border of California and Oregon. Monday, Risley completed the final leg of his journey, accompanied by several San Diego police officers as he traveled from La Jolla to his final destination — the U.S./Mexico border.

The teenager stopped by the San Diego County Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation, which has the name of fallen officers from around the region etched into it (Facebook).

The thousand-mile trip raised money for the California Police Officers Memorial Foundation, which supports families of fallen officers who are in need of financial assistance.

Risley completed his thousand-mile journey at the U.S./Mexico border Monday (Facebook).

