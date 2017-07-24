Teen completes thousand mile bike ride to support fallen officers

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
While most teenagers spent their summer vacation enjoying time with no responsibilities, 16-year-old Travis Risley took a thousand mile bike ride across California to raise money for families of fallen officers.More>>
Authorities released the names Monday of a mother and daughter from Chula Vista who died in shootings in Mission Valley over the weekend — one killed by an unknown assailant, and the other by her own hand after learning of the older woman's slaying.More>>
The parents of a terminally ill baby in the United Kingdom have dropped their legal bid to bring him to the United States for experimental treatment.More>>
San Diego is the fourth-best large city in the U.S. in which to live, according to rankings released today by the personal finance website WalletHub.More>>
The group behind the stalled SoccerCity remake of the Qualcomm Stadium property in Mission Valley announced today that they'll try to get Major League Soccer to delay announcement of its expansion franchises until after San Diegans can vote on the project next year.More>>
A sheriff's patrol vehicle collided with a trolley near Gillespie Field airport Monday, causing no injuries but briefly delaying light- rail service in the area.More>>
Residents in some parts of San Diego County awoke Monday to early morning thunderstorms, complete with rain and lightning. Between 1 and 8 a.m., 90 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes were recorded around the county, according to the National Weather Service.More>>
A motorcycle rider and a passenger were severely injured in a crash just outside of El Cajon following a high-speed pursuit involving a second bike, authorities said Monday.More>>
A scuffle at a temporary housing facility for private security guards for Comic-Con left two women with stab wounds and their suspected assailant behind bars, police said.More>>
