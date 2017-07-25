Two attacks on women in Pacific Beach leave residents cautious

PACIFIC BEACH (KUSI) — When it comes to summer party town, Pacific Beach is at the top of the list. From the beach to the boardwalk and to the bars, there’s always something going on somewhere.

Sadly, those good times came crashing down for two women, who were followed then attacked on the same corner, by the same person.

The assailant appeared to wait for closing time, and for the two women to walk home alone. In the span of two weeks, the suspect attacked both women on the corner of Cass and Pacific drives, blocks away from the main party district.

Fortunately both of the victims managed to fight back and scream at the top of their lungs. As a result neither of them was sexually assaulted, but both were badly beaten b the attacker before he got away.

Pacific Beach is always an active area, but in the summertime it can get crazy — more people, more drinking, more madness.