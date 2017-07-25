Mother killed in Clairemont area stabbing - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Mother killed in Clairemont area stabbing

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An investigation was underway in Clairemont Monday, where a son is suspected of stabbing his 58-year-old mother to death during an altercation, according to police.

San Diego Police officers were sent to the area near Mt. Putman Ave. and Mt. Laudo Drive just after 7:15 p.m. Monday and arrived to find a 58-year-old woman with fatal stab wounds, according to police. The woman's 30-year-old son was also wounded and was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Police believe the two individuals were in an altercation inside the home, and at some point the son stabbed and killed the mother, according to police. The details leading up to the stabbing were not clear. An investigation continued Monday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.