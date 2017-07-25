Mother killed in Clairemont area stabbing

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An investigation was underway in Clairemont Monday, where a son is suspected of stabbing his 58-year-old mother to death during an altercation, according to police.

San Diego Police officers were sent to the area near Mt. Putman Ave. and Mt. Laudo Drive just after 7:15 p.m. Monday and arrived to find a 58-year-old woman with fatal stab wounds, according to police. The woman's 30-year-old son was also wounded and was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Police believe the two individuals were in an altercation inside the home, and at some point the son stabbed and killed the mother, according to police. The details leading up to the stabbing were not clear. An investigation continued Monday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated.