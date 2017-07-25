'Lost Fire' near Warner Springs 80 percent contained - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

'Lost Fire' near Warner Springs 80 percent contained

Posted: Updated:

 WARNER SPRINGS (KUSI) — Firefighters, with the help of a morning rainstorm, had a wildfire that blackened 255 acres of brush in the far northeastern reaches of San Diego County about 80 percent contained Monday evening. 

The so-called Lost Fire, which ignited in the vicinity of state Route 79 and Lost Valley Road north of Warner Springs Saturday afternoon, prompted authorities to issue the evacuation warning for residents of nearby Chihuahua Valley Saturday night. Evacuations weren't mandatory, but residents were asked to prepare in case mandatory evacuations were ordered. 

The evacuation warning was lifted Sunday evening, according to Cal Fire. A shelter at Olive Peirce Middle School in Ramona was subsequently closed, according to the county. 

Several small roads in the area were closed, including Chihuahua Valley Road at Lost Valley Road, according to the county Department of Public Works. All roads were reopened Monday. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.