'Lost Fire' near Warner Springs 80 percent contained

When it comes to summer party town, Pacific Beach is at the top of the list. From the beach to the boardwalk and to the bars, there’s always something going on somewhere.More>>
President Donald Trump made a public push Monday to convince United States senators to advance the GOP health care bill.More>>
The City Council Monday approved a series of steps intended to alleviate the critical affordable housing shortage in San Diego, including easing regulations on construction of auxiliary units or "granny flats."More>>
The group behind the stalled SoccerCity remake of the Qualcomm Stadium property in Mission Valley announced today that they'll try to get Major League Soccer to delay announcement of its expansion franchises until after San Diegans can vote on the project next year.More>>
One person was fatally stabbed Monday night in the Clairemont area, police said.More>>
Firefighters, with the help of a morning rainstorm, had a wildfire that blackened 255 acres of brush in the far northeastern reaches of San Diego County about 80 percent contained Monday.More>>
While most teenagers spent their summer vacation enjoying time with no responsibilities, 16-year-old Travis Risley took a thousand mile bike ride across California to raise money for families of fallen officers.More>>
A sheriff's patrol vehicle collided with a trolley near Gillespie Field airport Monday, causing no injuries but briefly delaying light- rail service in the area.More>>
The City Council's Select Committee on Homelessness Monday directed city staff to flesh out measures that can be taken relatively quickly to ease the problem of people living on San Diego's streets.More>>
