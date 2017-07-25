City Council to honor Marine hero

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A Marine hero and a renowned scientist are scheduled to be honored by the San Diego City Council Tuesday.

The council members will be asked to proclaim this to be "Sgt. Peralta Day'' in San Diego, in honor of Rafael Peralta, who was killed in action in

2004 in Fallujah, Iraq.

Family members of the 1997 Morse High School graduate are expected to attend the event, which will come five days before a ship bearing his name is commissioned by the Navy.

Peralta was posthumously awarded the Navy Cross for his actions in a firefight, in which he was seriously wounded by a gunshot to the head and killed by a grenade. A bid by Rep. Duncan D. Hunter, R-Alpine, for Peralta to receive the Medal of Honor was rejected by defense officials amid questions of whether he consciously pulled the grenade under his body to save fellow Marines.

The council will also be asked to honor oceanographer Walter Munk under the city's new honorary street naming program.

"Walter Munk is not only a world-renowned geophysicist, often referred to as `The Einstein of the Oceans,' but he is a beloved local icon with deep roots in the San Diego community,'' said Councilwoman Barbara Bry.

Her proposal is to add Munk's name to the 8100 block of La Vereda Street in La Jolla Shores, near where he performed experiments after becoming a professor at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography in the 1940s. Bry said she plans to unveil new street signs in October to commemorate Munk's 100th birthday.

The City Council recently used the honorary street naming program to honor "Star Wars'' actor Mark Hamill, whose signs are scheduled to be unveiled on Sunday.

Also today, the council will take up a recent proposal to declare the Qualcomm Stadium land as surplus, now that the Chargers have moved to Los Angeles. The move would allow the property to be made available for affordable housing or use by other public entities.

However, the City Attorney's Office issued an opinion last week that the council didn't have the authority to seek a real estate transaction without mayoral input, and that the city can't enter into a binding agreement that would be inconsistent with the terms of the SoccerCity initiative that qualified for the ballot, and will go before voters in November 2018.