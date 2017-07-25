Police search for suspect involved in stabbing - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Police search for suspect involved in stabbing

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing and stabbing another man early this Tuesday morning outside a Logan Heights bar.

The stabbing occurred about 12:45 a.m. outside a bar in the 2200 block of Imperial Avenue, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The 32-year-old victim told he police he was approached outside the bar by a man who demanded his wallet, police said. After the two men got into a shoving match, the victim realized his wallet was gone and he'd been stabbed in the left leg. A friend drove the victim to the hospital with a non-life
threatening injury.

The suspect is described as a tall Hispanic man in his 30s with a shaved head, Buttle said. Detectives are investigating the incident, and the victim told police he can identify the suspect.

