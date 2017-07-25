Police search for suspect involved in stabbing

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A Marine hero and a renowned scientist are scheduled to be honored by the San Diego City Council Tuesday.More>>
A Marine hero and a renowned scientist are scheduled to be honored by the San Diego City Council Tuesday.More>>
The streets of downtown San Diego look a little different now that one of the city's biggest conventions is over. The Downtown Partnership Clean and Safe program cleared the streets of about 29 tons of trash.More>>
The streets of downtown San Diego look a little different now that one of the city's biggest conventions is over. The Downtown Partnership Clean and Safe program cleared the streets of about 29 tons of trash.More>>
When it comes to summer party town, Pacific Beach is at the top of the list. From the beach to the boardwalk and to the bars, there’s always something going on somewhere.More>>
When it comes to summer party town, Pacific Beach is at the top of the list. From the beach to the boardwalk and to the bars, there’s always something going on somewhere.More>>
President Donald Trump made a public push Monday to convince United States senators to advance the GOP health care bill.More>>
President Donald Trump made a public push Monday to convince United States senators to advance the GOP health care bill.More>>
Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing and stabbing another man early this Tuesday morning outside a Logan Heights bar.More>>
Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing and stabbing another man early this Tuesday morning outside a Logan Heights bar.More>>
Firefighters, with the help of a morning rainstorm, had a wildfire that blackened 255 acres of brush in the far northeastern reaches of San Diego County about 80 percent contained Monday.More>>
Firefighters, with the help of a morning rainstorm, had a wildfire that blackened 255 acres of brush in the far northeastern reaches of San Diego County about 80 percent contained Monday.More>>
One person was fatally stabbed Monday night in the Clairemont area, police said.More>>
One person was fatally stabbed Monday night in the Clairemont area, police said.More>>
While most teenagers spent their summer vacation enjoying time with no responsibilities, 16-year-old Travis Risley took a thousand mile bike ride across California to raise money for families of fallen officers.More>>
While most teenagers spent their summer vacation enjoying time with no responsibilities, 16-year-old Travis Risley took a thousand mile bike ride across California to raise money for families of fallen officers.More>>
A sheriff's patrol vehicle collided with a trolley near Gillespie Field airport Monday, causing no injuries but briefly delaying light- rail service in the area.More>>
A sheriff's patrol vehicle collided with a trolley near Gillespie Field airport Monday, causing no injuries but briefly delaying light- rail service in the area.More>>