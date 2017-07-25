Gas prices continue to drop in San Diego - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Gas prices continue to drop in San Diego

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped two-tenths of a cent today to $2.894 one day after rising one-tenth of a cent.

The average price has risen 1.2 cents in a week since a run of nine decreases in 11 days dropped it to its lowest amount since Feb. 7, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 2.6 cents less than a month ago but 5.3 cents higher than one year ago.
 

