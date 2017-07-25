Stabbing at Balboa Park leaves one in hospital

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — One person is in a hospital with serious injuries Tuesday and another in custody following a stabbing at a Balboa Park transient camp, police said.

The stabbing was the result of a confrontation between a 63-year-old man, the victim, and a woman who was shining a flashlight around the camp just before 11 p.m., San Diego police officer John Buttle said.

"The victim didn't like it and confronted the suspect about shining the light in their eyes,'' Buttle said. "An argument ensued and the suspect stepped on the victim's walking stick.''

When the victim pushed the woman off his walking stick, she stabbed him in the stomach with a knife, Buttle said. The woman ran away while the victim believed he had been shot. He was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Officers responding to the scene set up a perimeter and found the woman matching the suspect's description just outside the park in the 2400 block of Sixth Avenue, Buttle said. She ran away but was taken into custody about two blocks away at Fourth Avenue and Kalmia Street, where she was positively identified during a curbside line-up.