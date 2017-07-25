House fire in La Presa racks up $100,000 in damages

LA PRESA (KUSI) — A two-alarm fire that engulfed a La Presa home caused between $100,000 and $200,000 in damages, but the family inside escaped safely and the home is salvageable, officials said Tuesday.

The blaze erupted in a detached garage late Monday and quickly spread to the home in the 8800 block of Milburn Avenue, said Steve Moran, a spokesman and fire investigator for San Miguel Fire & Rescue.

"When our units first arrived, we had heavy fire and smoke blowing out of pretty much the entire structure,'' San Miguel Battalion Chief Gehrig Browning told reporters on the scene. "Immediately a second alarm was called for personnel and equipment. All resources were used.''

Firefighters battled the blaze into the early morning hours, and a sheriff's investigator was called to help investigate, Browning said. All occupants and pets made it out of the home without injury, and no firefighters were injured, Moran said.

CBS8 reported four people were in the home: a sleeping couple, their son and his girlfriend. The station reported the son awoke his sleeping parents to alert them to the danger.

The Red Cross has stepped in to assist the family, Moran said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, but investigators say the home is not a complete loss, Moran said. Investigators estimated the damage between $100,000 and $200,000.

