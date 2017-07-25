Police search for suspects involved in doughnut shop robbery - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Police search for suspects involved in doughnut shop robbery

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - Police were on the lookout for two men suspected of stealing a cash register Tuesday from a Kearny Mesa doughnut shop.

The theft occurred just after 2:30 a.m. at Sunny Donuts at 9330 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., San Diego police officer Billy Hernandez said. The original call came in as a petty theft, but when officers arrived, the employees said two men had walked in and left with the cash register.

Both suspects were described as white, about 28 years old and 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall.

One of the men was described as being between 160 and 180 pounds and was wearing a dark hat with a white square logo above the brim, a plaid button-up shirt, black shorts, dark socks and black shoes, Hernandez said. The second suspect was about 180 to 200 pounds, Hernandez said, and was wearing a dark hooded sweater with a hat under the hood, dark shorts, black socks and black shoes.
 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.