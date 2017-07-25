Police search for suspects involved in doughnut shop robbery

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - Police were on the lookout for two men suspected of stealing a cash register Tuesday from a Kearny Mesa doughnut shop.

The theft occurred just after 2:30 a.m. at Sunny Donuts at 9330 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., San Diego police officer Billy Hernandez said. The original call came in as a petty theft, but when officers arrived, the employees said two men had walked in and left with the cash register.

Both suspects were described as white, about 28 years old and 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall.

One of the men was described as being between 160 and 180 pounds and was wearing a dark hat with a white square logo above the brim, a plaid button-up shirt, black shorts, dark socks and black shoes, Hernandez said. The second suspect was about 180 to 200 pounds, Hernandez said, and was wearing a dark hooded sweater with a hat under the hood, dark shorts, black socks and black shoes.

