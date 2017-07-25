Model involved in Bill Cosby case remains in jail on suspicion o - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Model involved in Bill Cosby case remains in jail on suspicion of possession of drugs

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 27-year-old model who has accused Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her when she was 18 remained jailed in San Diego Tuesday on suspicion of bringing drugs and alcohol into a San Diego County jail.

Chloe Goins was booked into the Las Colinas Detention Center early Monday on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance in prison and bringing alcohol or drugs into a prison, according to jail records. She's being held in lieu of $25,000 bond, and an arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday in Chula Vista.

According to TMZ.com and the San Diego Union-Tribune, Goins was parked in a lot at the George F. Bailey Detention Center in Otay Mesa when a deputy made contact with her about 10:45 p.m. Sunday. She was arrested a short time later after the deputy searched her car and found a drug thought to be heroin, a sheriff's spokesman told the newspaper.

Goins is one of dozens of women to accuse Cosby of sexually assault. She told investigators he drugged her drink at a 2008 party at the Playboy Mansion, causing her to black out. When she awoke, she was naked with a sticky substance on her chest and Cosby was sucking on her toes, she said.

After withdrawing her initial complaint against Cosby, Goins filed a second lawsuit against the comedian last year that also named Playboy founder Hugh Hefner. She accused Hefner of knowing about Cosby's history of alleged sexual abuse.

Cosby denied Goins' claims, asserting he was in New York at the time of  the party, and prosecutors declined to press charges.
 

